CHICAGO FIRE FC 'World-class city, world-class home' - Chicago Fire FC unveil plans for privately funded $650M stadium, with the 22,000-seat venue set to open in spring 2028 Major League Soccer Chicago Fire FC The MLS side announced plans to build a new soccer-specific stadium along the Chicago River Joe Mansueto commits $650 million for world-class soccer venue

Stadium project anchors larger mixed-use development

New 22,000-seat facility ends uncertainty after years at Soldier Field Article continues below Next Match Major League Soccer DCU CHI Match preview