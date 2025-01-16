‘I won’t even waste my time’ - Zlatan Ibrahimovic offers brutal response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ligue 1 criticism as PSG legend insists Al-Nassr star has ‘no evidence’ on Saudi Pro League
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has delivered a brutal “won’t waste my time” response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments regarding Ligue 1 and the Saudi Pro League.
- CR7 claims Saudi league is stronger than Ligue 1
- Statement has sparked lively debate
- Enigmatic Swede disagrees with shock assessment