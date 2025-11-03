AFP
Wolves snubbed! Liga Portugal boss 'rules out' Molineux switch after Vitor Pereira sacking
Wolves in crisis after winless start in the Premier League
Wolves' dismal Premier League campaign has reached breaking point. The club sits 20th with just two points from ten matches, the worst start in their Premier League history and the first time a side has gone winless in their opening ten games for two consecutive seasons. Pereira, who took charge in December 2024, was shown the door after Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Fulham, marking Wolves’ eighth loss of the season.
Under Pereira, Wolves endured a dramatic fall from grace. His debut season ended with a six-game winning streak and survival in 16th place, earning him a Manager of the Season nomination. But the optimism evaporated this term with Wolves scoring just five goals and conceding 26, the weakest attack and defence in the league. Pereira’s exit, along with his entire backroom staff, came just 45 days after signing a three-year extension.
- AFP
Sporting manager Rui Borges says “no” to Wolves
According to Notícias ao Minuto, Wolves reportedly approached Sporting Lisbon manager Borges. But the 42-year-old swiftly ruled out any Molineux move, insisting his focus remains on Sporting’s Primeira Liga title defence and their Champions League clash against Juventus next week.
Sporting officials, confirmed Borges’ commitment to the club, where he has a contract until 2027 with a €20 million buyout clause. His refusal doesn’t come as a surprise as Sporting are second in the league with 25 points from 10 matches, just three behind Porto, and Borges is chasing a third consecutive league title.
Since arriving in December 2024, Borges has transformed Sporting with disciplined defensive tactics and player development. Last season, his side registered 28 wins from 43 matches, scoring 67 goals and conceding only 32. His success in domestic and European competitions, including an promising Conference League run, has elevated his reputation, making Wolves’ interest logical but ultimately futile.
Inside Borges' rise as a coach
Borges’ story has been one of steady rise through Portugal’s football pyramid. Since beginning his coaching career in 2017, he’s managed over 325 games with a total of 162 wins, 81 draws, and 82 losses. His stints at clubs like Vitoria de Guimaraes with 18 wins, seven draws, five losses in 30 games and Moreirense with 16 wins, eight draws, and 12 losses in 36 games demonstrated his tactical discipline, with teams known for compact defences and structured transitions.
At Sporting, Borges’ methods have drawn comparisons to his predecessor Ruben Amorim. His 4-4-2 formation emphasises positional structure and calculated counter-attacks, while fostering growth in young talents like Manu Silva and Bruno Gaspar. His analytical approach and reputation for player development make him one of Europe’s most coveted names - but unlike many peers, Borges remains deeply committed to Portugal’s football project.
For Wolves, missing out on Borges reflects a growing challenge which is attracting top-tier coaching talent amid instability. With the club’s recruitment misfires and limited budget under scrutiny, the gap between their ambitions and reality is widening.
- Getty Images Sport
Who can be Wolves next manager?
With Borges out of the running, Wolves’ search for a new head coach intensifies. Gary O’Neil, sacked less than a year ago, has emerged as a shock candidate for return who is still admired by owners Fosun International for his man-management and survival instincts. Other names in contention include Brendan Rodgers, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Erik ten Hag, while Championship boss Rob Edwards and Steven Gerrard are also reportedly on the shortlist.
The club’s next appointment could define their season. Wolves are eight points adrift of safety, and their upcoming fixtures against Burnley and Bournemouth may determine whether they can salvage survival hopes before Christmas. The rejection from Borges is a reality check for a side once known for its ambitious, Portuguese-driven project.
Advertisement