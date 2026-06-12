Wolves transfer crisis! Kieran Trippier threatens to walk away from Molineux deal following shock Rob Edwards dismissal

Trippier is considering whether to continue with his move to Wolves following the club's decision to sack Edwards, according to Sky Sports. The 35-year-old only agreed to join the Championship side last week and was officially unveiled as a major summer signing on Monday. Edwards' role in the transfer was significant. The former England international chose Wolves after buying into the vision presented by the head coach, but that project has been thrown into uncertainty by the manager's departure.

Trippier was reportedly informed of Edwards' dismissal by someone outside the club on Thursday morning. Having arrived as a free agent after leaving Newcastle, he is now reassessing whether he wants to remain part of Wolves' plans under a different manager.