Wojciech Szczesny recommends 'meditation and breathing' to angry Barcelona and Real Madrid stars after watching Clasico erupt in brawl

It must be remembered that Szczesny was a happily retired professional around a year ago, enjoying life with his family. However, an ACL injury to then first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen forced the club to look for emergency options, and they turned towards the former Arsenal and Juventus custodian. He established himself as a first-choice keeper under Hansi Flick in the second half of the season after coming out of retirement, proving that he still had enough in his tank to deliver at the highest level.

He agreed to renew his deal by another season over the summer, expressing his happiness at being third-choice behind summer signing Joan Garcia and Ter Stegen. In fact, he has emphasised that he wants to spend the season mentoring Garcia, believing that the 24-year-old has the potential to become the best goalkeeper in the world.

Injuries to both goalkeepers above the Warsaw-born player in the pecking order saw him being called into action. He has played six games on the trot and doesn't look out of place. However, both Szczesny and the club will be hoping that Garcia doesn't suffer further setbacks once he recovers. The ex-Espanyol goalkeeper underwent knee operation in late September, but there's optimism within the club that he could return to the lineup before the upcoming international break.

In any case, Garcia's return will not be rushed, which means we can expect Szczesny to retain his spot for the next few games, if not more.