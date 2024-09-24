Szczesny JuventusGetty Images
Gill Clark

Wojciech Szczesny considering Barcelona move just weeks after ex-Arsenal goalkeeper announced shock retirement

W. SzczesnyBarcelonaTransfersJuventusPoland

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is said to be considering a move to Barcelona just weeks after hanging up his boots.

  • Szczesny retired from football in the summer
  • Could be set for shock return to the game
  • Barcelona hunting for Ter Stegen replacement
