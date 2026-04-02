With a curt reply... Yassir dodges questions from the Saudi national team

Yasle held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the match, but one journalist asked him about the issues facing the Saudi national team, whether they were related to the amount of playing time the players were getting, and his expectations for them at the 2026 World Cup.

The German coach responded briefly to this question, saying: “I am the coach of Al-Ahli, and I wish the Saudi national team every success at the World Cup.”

Some have tipped Yassine to take charge of the Saudi national team at the 2026 World Cup, succeeding French coach Hervé Renard, who has come under widespread criticism recently due to a decline in results and performance.