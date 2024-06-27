From England to Ronaldo: Winners & losers of the Euro 2024 group stage

GOAL picks out all of the winner and losers from what has been an absorbing and dramatic tournament so far

What on earth are we supposed to do for the next two days without Euro 2024 to entertain us?! For the past 13 days, the tournament's group stage has produced incredible drama, great goals and countless talking points.

Rather surprisingly, Croatia are among those to have been eliminated - and in the most heartbreaking fashion - but Georgia have made history at their first finals by making it into the last 16, while Austria pulled off a major surprise by winning the 'Group of Death'.

Elsewhere, Spain have been as impressive as England and France have been underwhelming, while we also saw four teams in the one group finish with the same amount of points for the first time in Euros history.

Below, GOAL runs through all of the big winners and losers from the group stage of what has been a gripping tournament so far...