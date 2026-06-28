Cape Verde, the co-hosts, Lionel Messi and the winners & losers of the World Cup group stage

Sebastian Beccacece was quick to point out that Ecuador's dramatic 2-1 win over Germany wasn't about him. "This is for the people," he said. "The players have given them qualification [for the round of 32], so let them celebrate together, and enjoy it."
Beccacece deserved to enjoy it too, though - and he did, with the coach scaling the stands to embrace his family, both after Ecuador's late winner, and when the full-time whistle blew.
There were truly sensational scenes, the kind that remind you why you watch the World Cup, and made all the more emotional for the fact that Beccacece probably would have been sacked had Ecuador not pull off a massive upset in New Jersey.
The Argentine may have done a sensational job by leading Ecuador to a second-placed finish in the South American qualifying section but the defensive nature of his tactics were called into question - and particularly after a run of four consecutive scoreless draws.
So, Beccacece looked like a dead man walking after Ecuador failed to score a single goal in the first two World Cup games. Drawing 0-0 with Curacao was a particularly bad look for the 45-year-old, who knew that nothing less a win over Germany would keep La Tri in the competition - and him in a job.
Beccacece, then, deserves the utmost credit for masterminding a fully deserved victory over a team on an 11-match winning streak - despite falling behind after just two minutes of play.
"It is the biggest win for Ecuador in a World Cup," the coach quite rightly claimed after securing a spot in the knockout stage by defeating the four-time champions. "We worked for that, we came with the dream of making Ecuador's best cup ever, and now we have.
"We kept the tranquillity. We kept the exact same idea of how to play. Now, we will keep going, with humility, with prudence." And with an Argentine coach who's suddenly the toast of Ecuador.