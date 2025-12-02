William Saliba & Leandro Trossard major doubts for Arsenal's London derby clash with Brentford as Mikel Arteta delivers 'desperate' Kai Havertz injury update

After running tests on Monday, Arsenal determined that Saliba remains short of fitness and is a doubt to feature at the Emirates on Wednesday. Arteta described the injury as another puzzling episode, comparing it to the ankle problem that forced the defender to miss several matches back in August.

"He had a little niggle, so I think it’s going to be a matter of days, so let’s see if he’s able to be there tomorrow," he said. "Well, the ankle one, it was a really random and a very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn't comfortable, and he had to stay away and this one as well, very bizarre. But hopefully it will be a matter of days."

Trossard will also miss the midweek fixture after limping off in the Champions League win over Bayern Munich last week. Further tests conducted on Friday confirmed a minor calf problem, but Arteta also expects the Belgian winger to be available again in a few days.

Arteta also shared a heartfelt assessment of Havertz’s ongoing recovery. The German forward, who underwent a minor knee procedure in August, has endured a stop-start calendar year marked by a hamstring injury late last season and fresh complications during pre-season.

"We are all desperate to have him," he said. "I mean, it is a player that, personally, I love so much for what he brings to the team - his character, his personality. I see him suffer, being outside. Matter of weeks; let’s see how it evolves in the next few weeks. He’s doing really well, he’s doing stuff on the pitch, but I think he needs some time."

Gabriel, another long-term absentee, is continuing his rehabilitation from a thigh injury. Arteta has offered encouragement, saying the Brazilian centre-half is "doing very well", though the medical team still estimates a recovery period of several weeks.

"Big Gabi is doing very well as well, but that’s weeks as well," he said.

