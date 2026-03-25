The contract negotiations surrounding Antonio Rüdiger appear to be gathering pace. Following a recent report by Mundo Deportivo that Real Madrid had made the German an offer to extend his contract, there are now fresh rumours from Italy suggesting that Rüdiger may be in greater demand than initially thought.
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Will there be a bidding war? Several top clubs are apparently vying for Real Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger
According to Tuttosport, alongside Real Madrid and Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool FC are also interested in the services of the centre-back, whose contract expires in the summer. The newspaper also reported that Juventus are tempting the 33-year-old with a two-year contract worth a total of ten to twelve million euros.
Real’s offer, by contrast, is said to be for just one year and five million euros. A key factor in Rüdiger’s decision is also the unresolved managerial situation at Real Madrid. Interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa could become the permanent solution in the Spanish capital, depending on how the team performs in the Champions League. Under the 43-year-old, Rüdiger is once again a regular in central defence. His sacked predecessor, Xabi Alonso, had a reputation for not being a fan of Rüdiger.
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Rüdiger has been in Madrid since 2022
Rüdiger has been playing for Real Madrid since 2022, having made 174 competitive appearances for the club since then. In 2023, the German international triumphed in the Champions League for the second time in his career during his first season with Real Madrid, having previously won the trophy with Chelsea FC in 2021.
Rüdiger made his breakthrough at VfB Stuttgart in 2012, before moving to Serie A side AS Roma in 2015, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis a year later. He eventually left the Eternal City in 2017 after two years, joining Chelsea in London for €35 million.
Antonio Rüdiger: his stats at Real Madrid
Games
174
Goals
8
Assists
4
Yellow cards
18
Yellow-red cards
0
Red cards
1