Will Darren Fletcher play twin sons Jack & Tyler as Man Utd boss?! Interim manager reveals whether he will make Premier League history in Burnley clash

Fletcher, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League during a 13-year stint with United as a player, has the distinction of being able to call upon two of his children for Wednesday's fixture. Twin 18-year-old sons Jack and Tyler are both in first-team training, with the former having already played three times at senior level, though the latter is awaiting his debut.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Fletcher was asked whether he would make history by becoming the first Premier League manager to play two of his sons in a fixture. He replied: "That would be disclosing team information before a game! I'm not going to do that and give anything away. They were in the training group on Monday, that was already arranged before I got there. They've been in the squad recently. We've got some players coming back from injury so we'll assess that tomorrow. We still have to assess a couple of players tomorrow because of the short turnaround from games. They are in the periphery squad but whether they make the match squad, I don't know yet. That remains to be seen."

