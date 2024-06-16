Lionel Messi Angel Di Maria 2024Getty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Will Angel Di Maria join Lionel Messi in MLS? Inter Miami transfer update given with ex-PSG man some way off transfer agreement

Inter Miami CFAngel Di MariaTransfersLionel MessiBenficaMajor League Soccer

Argentina star Angel Di Maria is yet to agree on a deal to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami this summer.

  • Di Maria yet to agree on a deal to join Inter Miami
  • The MLS side approached the player weeks ago
  • Will be in action for Argentina at Copa America 2024
