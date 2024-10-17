Wayne Rooney ColeenGetty/GOAL
Why Wayne Rooney is ‘worried’ about Coleen on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – with wife of Man Utd legend & current Plymouth boss expected to earn £5m on the back of Bushtucker trials in the jungle

Wayne Rooney is said to be a "little worried" about his wife Coleen taking part in I’m a Celeb, with relationship beans potentially being spilled.

