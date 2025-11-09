'How on earth is that disallowed?' - Why Virgil van Dijk's goal at Manchester City was ruled out as Liverpool fans go into meltdown

Liverpool were denied what they believed to be a legitimate equaliser in the first half of their Premier League clash with City at Etihad Stadium. After falling behind to Erling Haaland’s opener, Van Dijk met a corner from Salah and directed a powerful header past Gianluigi Donnarumma, seemingly restoring parity for the visitors. The Liverpool captain sprinted away in celebration, only for the assistant referee’s flag to cut short the jubilation.

Robertson was deemed to be in an offside position during the play, standing just a yard from Donnarumma inside the six-yard box. Although the Scotland international made no contact with the ball and attempted to duck out of its flight path, VAR confirmed that his movement was enough to interfere with the goalkeeper’s ability to play the ball. The Premier League’s Match Centre later clarified that Robertson’s proximity constituted “an obvious action which impacted an opponent’s ability to play the ball,” meaning the goal could not stand.

The decision proved divisive, particularly as Donnarumma appeared unlikely to have reached the header regardless of Robertson’s position. While City took advantage of the reprieve and doubled their lead before the interval, Liverpool’s players were left visibly frustrated — with Arne Slot animatedly remonstrating with the officials on the touchline. It was a key moment in a match where fine margins once again played a decisive role.