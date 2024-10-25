Why Real Madrid 'don’t have a problem' with goalless Jude Bellingham as Carlo Ancelotti looks to 'player who can score 45'

Real Madrid "don’t have a problem" with Jude Bellingham remaining goalless this season as they have another "player who can score 45".

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below England star hit 23 goals in his debut season

Yet to open his account in current campaign

Blancos now leaning on 'Galactico' Mbappe Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below