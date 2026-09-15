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Why has no Premier League team taken a punt on Victor Osimhen? Andy Cole addresses surprising transfer anomaly following links to Chelsea & Man Utd
Osimhen's journey in European football
Having started out in Europe with Wolfsburg, Nigerian superstar Osimhen made his first real impact during a loan spell at Charleroi in Belgium. A productive 2019-20 campaign was then spent with Lille in France, with a high-profile switch to Napoli being secured.
Serie A title glory was savoured in Italy, with the target being found on 31 occasions across the 2022-23, and admiring glances were said to have been shot in his direction by leading sides in the Premier League on a regular basis.
United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are all reported to have mulled over approaches for Osimhen. He is now plying his trade in Turkey for Galatasaray, with remarkable individual standards there delivering 65 goals through 78 appearances.
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Would Osimhen be perfect for the Premier League?
The 27-year-old would appear to boast all of the attributes - pace, power and finishing ability - that would allow him to thrive in the English top-flight. When that suggestion was put to Cole, the 1999 Treble winner - who was speaking in association with Unibet online casino - told GOAL: “He does. He scores goals. He scored goals in Italy and he's scoring goals in Turkey as well.
“But, you know, it depends. There's many different factors in signing a player from a respective country. It's not all about just the salary or the transfer fee. There could be many different things that go on. If he does come to the Premier League, which I think he will be very good in the Premier League, you never know who he'll go to.”
Man Utd urged to make a move for Osimhen
Several former United stars have urged the Red Devils to make a move for Osimhen. Patrice Evra told GOAL recently when asked what is required at Old Trafford: “A striker, someone who scores a goal. I think that's what I'm looking at. That's why for me, Osimhen is the best. He’s a perfect example.”
A man well versed in the art of goalscoring, ex-France international Louis Saha, has previously said of United drafting in a prolific Nigeria international: “I really like Victor Osimhen. He's definitely got the character, he's got the quality. He’s also got good European pedigree: he was a success in France, he was a champion in Italy with Napoli and he’s gone to Turkey with Galatasaray and been brilliant, a move that he probably didn't want, let's be honest.
“He’s scored goals at every level. He’s got Champions League experience, and further more, he’s got the type of personality and charisma that this United squad could really benefit from.
“I think he would be a transformational signing for Manchester United. If you think about the pressure that he was under at Napoli, firing the club to its first title in 33 years, then he’s the perfect man to lead the line for Manchester United. I think he would have a huge impact at United. I would love to see the club hierarchy move for him, I think he is exactly what we need.”
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Could Arsenal rekindle interest in Nigerian striker?
That advice has been falling on deaf ears - with Rio Ferdinand another to have talked up Osimhen’s many qualities - as United have turned their attention elsewhere and now have Benjamin Sesko as the only out-and-out No.9 on their books.
It may be that supposed interest in Osimhen is rekindled at some point, while others - such as reigning Premier League champions Arsenal - could take another look at a proven performer in upcoming transfer windows.
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