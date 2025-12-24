Revealed: Why Man Utd failed in bid to sign Antoine Semenyo as details of pitch to £65m target come to light

Semenyo's Bournemouth form didn't go unnoticed as Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and United all kept tabs on the Ghana international, while Chelsea were briefly linked with the former Bristol City star on Tuesday. Semenyo only penned a five-year deal at the Vitality Stadium over the summer despite interest in his services earlier in the year.

However, the new contract included a £65m release clause that can be activated next month until January 10th to give the Cherries the chance to sign a replacement for their prized forward. And while that clause is lower in the summer, interested parties are keen to sign the 25-year-old in the New Year for fear of missing out on the wideman to a rival.

United were one of those who put forward a financial package for Semenyo and despite making a strong pitch for the player, it's been reported that the Ghanaian is prioritising a move to Premier League title contenders City in January. Additionally it's been revealed that Semenyo's decision to reject United was due to footballing reasons rather than financial.