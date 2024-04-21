Explained: Why Man City vs Man Utd will be first FA Cup final of its kind since 1885

Getty/GOALRichard MartinExplained: Why Man City vs Man Utd will be first FA Cup final of its kind since 1885Manchester UnitedCoventry vs Manchester UnitedCoventryFA CupBrightonManchester CityPremier LeagueManchester City and Manchester United will face each other in the FA Cup for consecutive years, the first teams to do so since 1885.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUnited & City to meet again in Cup finalFirst consecutive final between same teams in 139 yearsBlackburn, Queen's Park faced each other in 1884 & 1885