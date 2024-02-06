Why Man City's investment in La Liga high-flyers Girona is at risk amid imminent Savinho transfer - explained

Why Man City's investment in La Liga high-flyers Girona is at risk amid imminent Savinho transfer - explainedPeter McVitieGettyManchester CityGironaPremier LeagueLaLigaManchester City may have to give up some of their stake in Spanish side Girona if the two teams qualify for the Champions League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City & Girona have same ownersBoth could qualify for Champions LeagueUEFA may impose restrictions on partnership