Explained: Why Lamine Yamal's 'ghost goal' wasn't given as Spanish FA release audio from VAR review of controversial Clasico incident that sparked Barcelona request for Real Madrid game to be replayed

The Spanish FA (RFEF) have released the audio from the VAR review which claimed that Lamine Yamal's shot against Real Madrid did not cross the line.