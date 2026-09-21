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Revealed: Why 15-year-old sensation JJ Gabriel wants to quit Man Utd as family deliver damning verdict on club's decline
Seeking an Old Trafford escape
The teenage sensation has stunned United officials by recently submitting a formal request to be deregistered. Gabriel, who has been on the club's books since he was 11, wants his current deal terminated before its expiry at the end of the season. However, the Red Devils have firmly rejected this approach, hoping to retain a player who impressed during pre-season with the senior squad.
Tensions reportedly boiled over following Gabriel's omission from recent first-team fixtures. The youngster was left out of the matchday squad for a commanding 4-0 Champions League victory against Sabah, as well as a disappointing 3-2 Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brighton. With his 16th birthday approaching on October 6, the prospect of him signing a scholarship agreement now appears increasingly remote.
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Why JJ Gabriel wants to leave Man Utd?
Gabriel’s desire to jump ship is deeply rooted in his camp's assessment of United's modern standing. According to Daily Mail, his family feel the Manchester outfit have fallen drastically behind the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and Real Madrid. They are determined for the forward to further his education alongside the absolute best in the game.
That ambition has quickly alerted some of the continent's biggest clubs. Preliminary discussions have reportedly already taken place with Barcelona and Real Madrid, with Gabriel's Irish EU passport smoothing the path for a potential switch to Spain. Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring the situation as agents scramble to secure representation for the coveted teenager.
Should the youngster prefer to remain in England, Chelsea are currently leading the domestic chase. A move to Stamford Bridge would be complicated by the Blues' ongoing nine-month ban on registering academy players, meaning Gabriel would be forced to wait until January to officially sign.
A club in transition
The family's brutal verdict on United's decline mirrors the harsh realities facing the senior side on the pitch. The Red Devils have failed to capture a Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. Their current domestic campaign has started in dismal fashion, compounding the frustrations of emerging talents looking for a stable environment.
United are languishing in 12th place following a recent 1-1 draw with Fulham, having managed just one victory from their opening five league fixtures. Coupled with their early elimination from the Carabao Cup, the general atmosphere around Old Trafford is far from the elite standard Gabriel's camp expects.
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Carrick preaches patience
United must now navigate a delicate standoff with one of their brightest prospects, knowing a bitter dispute could easily materialise next month. The Red Devils boss Michael Carrick has publicly urged the academy star to bide his time, stressing the need to protect the teenager from immense outside pressure.
"I think he’s a young boy, JJ, and I think it’s important that we certainly don’t put anything out here," Carrick recently explained. "I think the exposure and the scrutiny and everything that, you got to be careful and be sensible and think of him as much as anything."
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