'It's all about connection' - Why Belgium superfan Adam El Manawy is driving across America for the World Cup

Adam El Manawy’s car is called “The Beast.” It is a 1982 BMW 3 Series coupe. Not too long ago, it was falling apart. It needed regular oil changes, and the engine broke every so often. Some of the paint was stripped away thanks to the wear and tear of nearly half a century of time on the road.

But in 2022, El Manawy decided to touch it up. The engine ran a little smoother. The sound when the ignition turned was less of a yelp and more of a roar. It became a perfect car for an imperfect journey - but a beautiful trip nonetheless.

El Manawy is the most outspoken Belgian football fan you will find. He’s an actor, a director and a filmmaker who can count working with famed 80s and 90s action star Jean-Claude Van Damme among his highlights. But before all of those things - yes, those professions that make him money - he is a servant to soccer. In 2022, he drove from Brussels to Qatar with the goal of watching his beloved Red Devils at the World Cup.

And now, he’s doing it again. Only this time, it’s bigger, more ambitious, and perhaps a little dangerous, too - a trip across the United States. “The Beast” has been on a transatlantic journey. It has been shipped and is awaiting customs clearance in Baltimore. Soon, it will roar back into life - this time with a fresh lick of paint and a little more mechanical work - as El Manawy embarks on another kind of trip.

“I just want to travel differently, and this is also why I do it during the World Cup, because somehow the World Cup brings some kind of magic to it, and you allow yourself to just travel in a different way,” he said to GOAL.