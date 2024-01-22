Why Barcelona have not followed through on transfer interest in Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips as West Ham close in on England international - explained

Aditya Gokhale
Kalvin Phillips Manchester City 2023-24Getty
Kalvin PhillipsManchester CityPremier LeagueBarcelonaLaLigaWest Ham United

FC Barcelona had shown concrete interest in a loan deal for Kalvin Phillips earlier this month, however, they are no longer pursuing his signing.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Barcelona showed interest in Phillips
  • Pulled out due to financial constraints
  • West Ham set to sign midfielder on loan

Editors' Picks