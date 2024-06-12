Who will be the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament? GOAL writers have their say

Some of the planet's biggest superstars will be on show in Germany over the next month - but whose performances will shine above all others?

It's so close we can almost taste it. Euro 2024 is now just days away, with the best players from around the continent descending on Germany for what promises to be a superb summer of football.

While some teams will solely harbour dreams of getting out of the groups, others know that anything other than a trophy parade in mid-July will go down as failure. We're set, then, for four weeks of drama, filled with joy and heartbreak in equal measure.

Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot winner to the dark horses, we've got you covered on what to expect from the this hotly-anticipated Euros.

Today, we asked our team to predict who will claim the Player of the Tournament prize - here's what they had to say...