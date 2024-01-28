Who wants to be on Birmingham’s ‘journey’ with Tom Brady? Tony Mowbray sends exit warning to underperforming Blues

Who wants to be on Birmingham’s ‘journey’ with Tom Brady? Tony Mowbray sends exit warning to underperforming BluesChris BurtonGetty/GOALBirmingham CityChampionshipTony MowbrayUnderperforming Birmingham players have been warned that they face being forced out of a “journey” that includes NFL legend Tom Brady.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBlues piecing together ambitious plansRooney already removed from that projectPlayers challenged to prove their worth