'Who do you think you are?!' - Ethan Nwaneri brutally told he's 'done nothing' in the game as Arsenal wonderkid is torn apart for stance on contract extension E. Nwaneri Arsenal Premier League

Former Liverpool forward Dean Saunders has lashed out at Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri over his stance on a contract extension. Nwaneri has entered the final year of his existing deal and has reportedly issued an ultimatum to the Gunners, with the teenage sensation yet to sign fresh terms. Nwaneri is highly rated by the north London side and they want to secure his long-term future.