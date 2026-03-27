Should Italy qualify officially via the play-offs, they will be placed in Group B as per the official draw and would make their debut in Toronto on 12 June at 3pm (9pm in Italy) against the hosts Canada, featuring Juventus’s David, former Inter player Buchanan and Sassuolo midfielder Koné.

Their second match will be on 18 June, again at 3pm (9pm in Italy, ed.), against Switzerland in Los Angeles. The Swiss side boasts numerous players who currently play or have played in Italy, such as Inter’s Akanji, Bologna’s Freuler, Milan’s Jashari and Pisa’s Aebischer, as well as former Serie A players Rodriguez, Ndoye, Okafor and Widmer.

The final group match is on 24 June, once again at 3pm and therefore 9pm in Italy, in Seattle against Qatar, who are looking for their first World Cup points after finishing their 2022 home campaign with zero points in the group stage.