When will Arthur Okonkwo play for Wrexham again? Phil Parkinson quizzed on return date for ex-Arsenal goalkeeper in another promotion push from Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney’s Red Dragons Wrexham A. Okonkwo P. Parkinson League One

Arthur Okonkwo has stepped up his recovery from injury at Wrexham, but Phil Parkinson remains reluctant to speculate on a possible return date.