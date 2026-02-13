What next for Roberto De Zerbi? Marseille meltdown suggests ex-Brighton boss isn't cut out for elite-level management

To say that De Zerbi is held in high esteem by his peers would be putting it mildly. He's not so much respected as revered.

Pep Guardiola, for example, had been following De Zerbi with interest long before the former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss arrived in the Premier League and very quickly turned Brighton into one of the best teams to watch in Europe.

"Roberto is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years," Guardiola gushed in May 2023. "There is no team playing the way they play, it's unique, like a Michelin-star restaurant.

"I had the feeling when he arrived that the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great – but I didn’t expect him to do it in this short space of time. His team creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents, he monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time. Brighton are one of the teams I try to learn a lot from."

Guardiola's great rival, Jurgen Klopp, was just as effusive in his praise of De Zerbi's Brighton, whom he admitted had made his Liverpool side look "silly" during a 3-0 loss at the Amex Stadium.

"I am a football lover and if somebody comes in and has the impact Roberto has on football," he said, "it should not be underestimated."