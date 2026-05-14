What next for Zavier Gozo? Despite extensive interest from Europe, Real Salt Lake and potential USMNT star faces uncertain future as World Cup calls grow louder

Every time he steps onto the field, Zavier Gozo seems to answer a new question about his potential. The 19-year-old winger seems to evolve by the week and is currently emerging as the breakout star of the MLS season. There's a legitimate chance he could be the U.S. Men's National Team's breakout star this summer, too, as Gozo continues to make a late push for the World Cup. It seemed unfathomable a few months ago, but it now seems possible that Gozo, who has zero USMNT experience, could have a part to play at this summer's tournament.

For all of the questions he answers, though, there is one that looms large over everything that Gozo's doing: what next? It's a big question for club and country, as Gozo seems to have the world at his feet on both sides. The answer, though, is complicated. Gozo's next steps are anything but certain.

He knows what he wants it to be. Speaking to Apple TV recently, Gozo said that he hopes to be plying his trade in Europe this summer. He believes he's ready for the next level, and sources tell GOAL thatseveral clubs at that level believe, too.

"I would like to continue with RSL for the next two months, and then in the summer window, I'd like to go to Europe," Gozo told Apple TV. "That's been my dream for as long as I can remember. I think that's the perfect time for me to take that next step and, if I have that opportunity, I 100 percent want to take it."

Doing so will be complicated, though. While multiple clubs are interested, sources tell GOAL that there could be something of a standoff when it comes to price. Real Salt Lake aren't particularly eager to let Gozo go, despite his interest in testing himself at a new level.

So what now? GOAL breaks down Gozo's potential next steps, where they could be, what would need to happen for them to come to fruition and the wrinkles that could dictate his future for club and country.