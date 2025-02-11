PSG BrestGetty
Gill Clark

What have PSG done with Ousmane Dembele?! Reborn attacker leads Les Parisiens to massive Champions League first-leg victory against Ligue 1 rivals Brest

Paris Saint-GermainO. DembeleBrest vs Paris Saint-GermainBrestChampions League

PSG's French forward was the star of the show again and bagged a brace as Luis Enrique's side took control of their Champions League play-off tie.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG win 3-0 at Brest in play-off first leg
  • Dembele dazzles with two goals for visitors
  • Vitinha opened the scoring from the penalty spot
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will win the UEFA Champions League this season?

Stan Sport AU logo
1346 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next matches