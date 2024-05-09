Christian Pulisic Josh Sargent 2024Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Weston McKennie first, Christian Pulisic second & Josh Sargent at 48! USMNT Player Performance Index draws astonished response from Alexi Lalas as 16-goal Norwich striker only scrapes into top 50

USAChristian PulisicWeston McKennieJoshua SargentSergino DestFolarin BalogunAntonee RobinsonMalik TillmanHaji WrightAC MilanJuventusNorwichPSV EindhovenFulhamSerie AEredivisieChampionshipPremier League

The USMNT Player Performance Index has surprised Alexi Lalas, with Josh Sargent scraping into a top 50 led by Weston McKennie and Christian Pulisic.

  • Juventus midfielder leads the way
  • PSV title winners inside top five
  • Championship forwards harshly treated
