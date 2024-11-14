West Ham set for another huge windfall?! Hammers ready to hold out for £85m for Mohamed Kudus amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, after receiving over £100m for Declan Rice
West Ham are reportedly holding out for the £85 million release clause for Mohamed Kudus amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.
- Kudus still has more than three years in his contract
- West Ham playing hardball with suitors
- Midfielder ready to move to a Champions League side