‘He’s a human being’ - West Ham stand behind Kalvin Phillips after middle finger incident as David Moyes calls on ‘support’ for midfielder following catastrophic Newcastle display
David Moyes has backed Kalvin Phillips after he showed his middle finger to furious West Ham supporters following their 4-3 loss to Newcastle.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Moyes backed Phillips after middle finger incident
- Had been slammed for poor performance vs Newcastle
- Phillips failing to make a mark in his loan spell