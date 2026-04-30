‘Clubs circling’ - West Ham sent Mateus Fernandes transfer warning by Joe Cole as ‘proper player’ generates Man Utd & Liverpool speculation

Fernandes is a player that gets supporters on their feet with his ability to snap into a tackle, drive forward with the ball and shoot from distance. He is an entertainer and never gives anything less than 100 per cent.

The same could once be said of Cole, as he stepped out of West Ham’s youth system to become one of the most exciting talents in the English game. He won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, 56 caps for his country and also represented Liverpool, Aston Villa and Coventry before hanging up his boots.

He has, albeit briefly, returned to action with Warley and said of the game at grassroots level retaining the fun factor that he once fully embraced: “Exactly, love of the game. I started a team with my old mates as soon as I retired. So from 37 to 41 we played and everyone started getting injured and things like that.

“But the lads just loved it, getting the boots back on, playing, seeing everyone on a Sunday. Sometimes you'd go to the pub afterwards. It was just a nice way to finish the week. But I loved it. The Warley boys were great.”