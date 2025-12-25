West Ham fanatic Danny Dyer tipped to back son-in-law Jarrod Bowen's career choice 'whatever decision he makes' as Hammers captain faces huge decision on his future

Bowen is now married to former Love Island contestant Dani Dyer - the daughter of EastEnders and Football Factory actor Danny. They are passionate Hammers and are understandably keen to see a fan favourite that they know well stay put.

Quizzed on whether that will happen, with Agent Dyer potentially addressing the matter around the dinner table on Christmas Day, Harewood - speaking in association with forex trading - told GOAL: “They will all be behind him whatever decision he makes. They can see with their own eyes what he is capable of. It will be more home decisions with him that will affect his choices of going anywhere.”

Pressed further on whether Bowen is, having recently turned 29, entering the last chance saloon when it comes to making a big move elsewhere, Harewood added: “This one is really difficult. He, himself, has got a really big decision to make. His family are massive, massive West Ham.

“It’s one of those things. He is a club legend already, everyone loves him. His performances over the years have been absolutely tremendous, he just gets stronger and stronger. This year he is showing, with the disappointing performances, West Ham have struggled this year, but he is one of those people, the talisman, that you want. He has helped to get goals and get them draws and wins. He has been unbelievable this year, being the club captain.

“West Ham are going to really struggle to keep hold of him. He is going to have a big decision to make between now and the end of January if he wants to stay there for the whole season. Hopefully he will, because West Ham need him. He is a very hard person to replace, like Declan Rice. It will be very interesting to see what angle and direction he goes.”

