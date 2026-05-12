AFP
Wesley Sneijder insists Jose Mourinho is 'ideal' coach to fix Real Madrid & reacts to Kylian Mbappe out petition
Mourinho's man-management the key to success
As the debate surrounding the Real Madrid dugout reaches a fever pitch, Sneijder has identified Mourinho as the "perfect" candidate to lead the Spanish giants. The legendary Dutch playmaker, who enjoyed a historic treble-winning campaign under Mourinho at Inter, believes the 63-year-old’s ability to navigate the complex social dynamics of a modern dressing room remains his greatest asset.
With reports indicating that Jose Mourinho is in final negotiations to become Real Madrid's next head coach, Sneijder’s endorsement adds weight to a potential second homecoming for the veteran manager.
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Mourinho's main quality
"I occupied that space with him for only one year, but in that year the experience I obtained from this man was incredible. Before, I talked about how to manage a team, and that is his main quality," Sneijder said in an interview with Hard Rock Bet.
He emphasised that managing the modern game requires more than just picking a starting XI, noting that squads have grown from 23 players to as many as 30, all requiring careful attention from the person in charge.
Handling the egos of Mbappe and Vinicius
Real Madrid’s current predicament involves balancing the needs of global stars like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe, a task Sneijder feels Mourinho is uniquely qualified for.
The Dutchman insisted that Madrid requires a manager of significant stature to command respect from such strong personalities. "Real Madrid is one of the teams that needs a great coach, but also a technician capable of controlling incredible players with very strong personalities. I think he is the ideal person for that role right now and they need to sign him. If they sign him, it will be a very good decision," Sneijder added.
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Reaction to the Mbappe exit petition
The conversation also touched upon the controversial petitions from certain sections of the Madrid fan base calling for Mbappe's departure. Sneijder was quick to defend the French forward’s contribution on the pitch, despite recent tensions.
"Some probably do not even know what they are signing. But in the end, he was also really important for the team. He scored many goals and there was a period in which he was holding Real Madrid when there were injuries and problems with Vinicius Junior; for example, he was always there," Sneijder stated.
However, the former Inter star did not shy away from criticising Mbappe's professional conduct. "There were decisions like going on vacation instead of staying with the team. That's not right, especially when Barcelona can proclaim themselves champions in the Clasico. That really hurts the fans. You need to be with the team," Sneijder remarked pointedly.