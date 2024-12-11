GOAL USA talks to the long time official about technology, making the right decisions, and where refereeing will go next

Mike Dean has experienced the unpleasant side of refereeing. He has "taken the stick" on the streets of England, seen his daughter get death threats on social media, and watched on as his colleagues get harassed and abused at airports. To this day, he doesn't go out with his family much - at least not in the U.K.

But refereeing, those 30 years of his life officiating? Not a single regret.

"I enjoyed refereeing, believe it or not, even though people think, 'How can you enjoy being a referee? It's going to be the worst job!' But it's not. It's just a good job. And I just loved it," Dean tells GOAL.

Article continues below

But he doesn't miss it - not anymore, at least. Dean retired in 2022, stepping away from the game right as digital technology - the dreaded VAR - was becoming a crucial part of the game. He didn't like it at the time, he admits. And he dislikes it even more now.

"I'd refereed in the Premier League for probably 15 years, and I've got someone in my ear telling me I've made a mistake, which I found hard. I didn't like it, and everyone knew. I couldn't get my head around it. I think the players didn't like it at first. Some still don't like it now," Dean said.

These days, when he watches from home, or does punditry work for Sky Sports, Dean sees officials not enjoying the game, former colleagues hesitating before making big decisions, hoping that technology will 'bail them out.'

But VAR is here to stay - Dean knows that. And other technologies will come into the game. Automated offsides is on the way to the Premier League, after a successful trial in the Champions League. And beyond that FIFA and UEFA will always find reasons to tweak things, Dean claimed.

More than anything, though, Dean is just grateful that he can speak his mind - and criticize the things he couldn't talk about when he was in charge.

The former Premier League referee, who spent over 20 years officiating at the highest level, spoke to GOAL USA for the Wednesday Convo - a weekly Q&A with key figures in soccer - about the challenges of being the man in the middle, the role of technology in football, and whether assistant referees will be necessary in the future.

NOTE: Some responses have been edited for brevity and clarity