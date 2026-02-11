‘We were expecting better' - Paul Pogba's Monaco struggles are 'tough for everyone in the family', says his brother Mathias

Pogba’s highly anticipated return to professional football with Monaco has hit a significant roadblock, with the midfielder struggling to shake off persistent fitness issues. After signing for the Principality club last summer following the end of his reduced doping ban, the 32-year-old was hoping to reignite his career in Ligue 1. However, the World Cup winner has been sidelined since December 5 with a recurring calf injury, leading to his exclusion from Monaco’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Mathias offered a sombre assessment of his brother's current condition. He suggested that expectations for Paul's immediate impact were perhaps too high given his long absence from the game, and that the harsh reality of elite-level intensity has caught up with him.

"It's frustrating, not just for him but for everyone in the family. I told him that he couldn't be back at 100 per cent straight away," Mathias said, reflecting on the initial excitement surrounding the move. "We expected better from his return. But this is the reality. The body is not used to this sort of rhythm at high intensity."