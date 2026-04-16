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'We love our children so much' - Sir David Beckham's wife Victoria breaks silence on feud with son Brooklyn
Victoria Beckham addresses family tensions
Victoria has spoken publicly for the first time regarding the alleged rift with her eldest son, Brooklyn. In a candid interview, the former Spice Girl emphasized the deep affection she and her husband David hold for their children despite the recent headlines surrounding their family dynamic.
Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Victoria addressed the situation by stating: "I think that we've always - we love our children so much. We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it."
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Brooklyn’s explosive social media claims
The public nature of the alleged fallout intensified in January when Brooklyn posted a lengthy six-page statement on Instagram. The aspiring chef accused his parents of attempting to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, and suggested that the family’s displays of affection were often tied to the maintenance of "Brand Beckham."
In his detailed post, Brooklyn expressed his frustration, claiming he was forced to speak out because his parents had "continued to go to the press." He also made specific allegations regarding his wedding, claiming his mother had "cancelled making Nicola's [wedding] dress at the eleventh hour" and "danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone" during the celebrations.
Competing versions of wedding events
The claims made by Brooklyn regarding the wedding atmosphere have prompted varying accounts from those in attendance. While Brooklyn insisted the family values "public promotion and endorsements above all else," some guests have stepped forward to provide their own perspectives on the alleged friction during the ceremony.
DJ Fat Tony appeared to support Brooklyn’s account of the "awkward dance" with his mother. However, singer Marc Anthony offered a different view, suggesting that the narrative being presented to the public was "hardly the truth." Brooklyn had further claimed that family love in the Beckham household was often "decided by how much you post on social media."
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David Beckham’s stance on the fallout
While David Beckham has not released an official statement specifically addressing Brooklyn’s Instagram post, the Inter Miami co-owner spoke broadly about parenting and social media during a panel in Davos.
Reflecting on the challenges of raising children in the modern era, the Manchester United and England legend noted that children are "allowed to make mistakes." Despite the friction, both David and Victoria posted social media tributes for Brooklyn on his 27th birthday in March, signalling a potential desire to move past the public row.