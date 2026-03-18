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'We'll see' - Enzo Fernandez hints at Chelsea exit after crashing out of Champions League as a result of PSG demolition
Blues' European dreams extinguished
Chelsea’s European dreams for the season were extinguished at Stamford Bridge as they fell to a 3-0 home defeat against PSG, resulting in a painful 8-2 aggregate exit. Following the final whistle, the conversation quickly shifted from the pitch to the future of the club’s one of the most expensive signing. When pressed on his long-term commitment to the Blues' project, Fernandez offered a cryptic response that will put Europe’s elite on high alert.
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Enzo drops future bombshell
Speaking to ESPN Argentina in the aftermath of the defeat, the World Cup winner was asked directly about his plans in West London. “I don’t know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There’s the World Cup and then we’ll see,” Fernandez said. The admission marks the first time the midfielder has publicly wavered, especially as PSG are reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of a potential summer swoop.
While the Champions League campaign ended in disappointment, Fernandez has personally enjoyed a productive season statistically, registering 12 goals and six assists across 45 appearances. Just last month, the midfielder expressed his pride in his time at Stamford Bridge, stating: "The truth is that I'm really proud of my three years here. Because I arrived at a very difficult time for the club with many changes and coaches coming and going, but I'm happy with how things are going."
Rosenior reacts to exit rumours
Faced with the prospect of losing his star man, Rosenior attempted to downplay the significance of Fernandez's post-match comments. He admitted he had not yet caught up with the player's latest statements when questioned by reporters.
"Firstly, I haven't seen that," Rosenior said, as per Football London. "It's hard for me to speak on speculation after a game and I need to focus right now on the most important things, which is making sure we get a result against Everton on Saturday." The manager’s priority remains securing a top-four finish to ensure the club doesn't face another year away from Europe's top table.
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A pivotal climax to the season
Chelsea are now entering a make-or-break stretch of domestic fixtures that could ultimately dictate the makeup of their squad next season. If the Blues cannot claw their way back into the Premier League's top four and secure elite European football, Fernandez’s non-committal stance could rapidly transform into a permanent departure. While the immediate priority rests on salvaging silverware in the FA Cup and navigating the final eight league matches, the looming threat of a high-profile summer exit casts a heavy shadow over Stamford Bridge.
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