'We have got the wedding dress' - Piers Morgan begs 'best ever' Arsenal to finally win Premier League title and predicts Gunners to go on 20-year winning streak
Arsenal's rise
The Gunners have enjoyed a stunning start to the season and fans are currently dreaming of ending a drought that runs back to 2004, when Arsene Wenger's side won the title. Arteta's charges sit five points clear ahead of Manchester City in second - ahead of Pep Guardiola's side playing Fulham on Tuesday evening - and Morgan, one of the club's most famous, or infamous, fans, depending on your viewpoint, believes that the club can kick off a decade of dominance if they lift the trophy.
Morgan's plea
Morgan, in an interview with Sky Sports, said: “For 21, nearly 22 years, it’s been a torment exacerbated by the fact that in the last three years we’ve been the bridesmaid three times but never the bride when we should have been.
“Now we can taste it, now we can feel it, now we have got the wedding dress.
“Now we assume we have got the best chance ever to be the bride and my message to Arsenal is: Please, please, just win the league.
“Just shut up all our rivals. Just give me something. Because it’s the best chance we’ve got.”
He also believes they can go on to become one of the best teams the league has ever seen, a la The Invincibles.
He added: “I’ll tell you what. This is the best squad I’ve ever known Arsenal have in my entire life supporting them. So this is since 1971, I’ve never seen a better squad in terms of depth.
“And I think in terms of certain players, [Bukayo] Saka, Declan Rice, [William] Saliba, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [David] Raya, maybe some others, maybe [Viktor] Gyokeres, we’ll see, we could have players who end up being Arsenal legends.
“Some are well on their way already and I picked a team recently of Invincibles and the current team. How many would get into a joint team? Six-five Invincibles at the moment.
“That could change if we win the league. Exciting times to be an Arsenal fan.”
Can Arsenal see it out?
The Gunners have been in this position before, and have led the league table at various stages since 2004, but have failed to get over the line. Morgan, though, may well have a point that the north London club will never have a better chance to finally end a lengthy drought. They came through a stern test last weekend, drawing 1-1 with Chelsea in a high-intensity and ill-tempered derby.
Arteta has already called on the club's fanbase to roar them over the line, telling reporters: "It's an opportunity tomorrow to be at the Emirates, bouncing and putting energy to win the game.
"7.30pm. Like animals, everybody at the Emirates, to go again and beat Brentford. That's the opportunity. Vital. Massive."
"Our motivation comes from preparation, try to be better from the opposition. And in the league with what we're doing, we don't need any more motivation than that."
What comes next?
Arsenal have a London derby against Brentford to come in midweek before taking on Aston Villa away from home this weekend. They are also continuing to compete in the Champions League, and face Club Brugge in Belgium next week. They then take on Wolves, and remain in contention for both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup. A glorious end to the season is possible, but whether it happens remains to be seen.
