'We don't have anyone handing us millions' - Bayern Munich boss defends transfer policy after 'record year' as German giants look to keep up with Premier League finances
Bayern’s record year and a clear message from the CEO
Bayern are thriving both on and off the pitch. After a commanding 3-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen used the club’s annual general meeting to send a message to Europe’s financial heavyweights as he stressed Bayern will not compromise its principles.
The German giants reported a record turnover of €978.3 million, marking a 2.8 per cent rise from last year’s €951.5 million, while achieving a pre-tax profit of €42.5 million and a net profit of €27.1 million. Even with increased player wages and infrastructure spending, Bayern’s balance sheet remains among the healthiest in Europe. Dreesen stressed that the club could have achieved an even higher profit if not for continued investments in sporting success:
“Without investments, we could have delivered another record profit. But we want maximum sporting success, not maximum economic profit.”
This further underpins Bayern's model which focuses on sustainable growth, not extravagant risk. “Economically, despite all the naysayers, we have once again achieved a record year,” Dreesen added.
Competing in a ‘stormy’ transfer market
Football’s transfer market has never been more volatile. Dreesen called it “stormy times,” noting that global spending surged over 50 per cent this summer to $9 billion, led largely by Premier League clubs. While English teams spent freely, Bayern’s approach remained measured with their marquee signing being Luis Diaz, acquired well within their financial limits.
"We can afford every transfer we want to make. But we don’t want to make every one, and certainly not at any price. We define what’s sensible – not others. Our ironclad principle is that we don’t spend more than we earn. That has been true in the past and it will remain true in the future," Dreesen explained during the meeting.
Reflecting on Premier league spending big and the record increase in transfer market, the Bayern CEO said: "The transfer market has seen a record increase of over 50 percent this summer – to over nine billion US dollars. We're competing with clubs that don't have to work nearly as hard for their money as we do. We don't have anyone just handing us a few million out of their pocket. But you know what? I think that's really great."
Bayern's financial strength built over years
Bayern’s resilience didn’t emerge overnight. Over the past five seasons, the club’s revenue has grown from €698 million in 2019–20 to nearly €1 billion in 2024-25, despite the COVID-19 pandemic causing heavy losses across Europe. During the 2020-21 season, Bayern still managed to post a net profit of €1.9 million even when matchday income dropped by nearly €70 million.
Their steady recovery saw revenues climb each year, driven by robust commercial deals (€240 million), matchday income (€260 million), and merchandising (€150 million). The club’s equity capital now stands at €585.5 million, one of the strongest among football institutions worldwide.
President Herbert Hainer celebrated another milestone with membership growth. Bayern gained 50,000 new members in 2025, bringing the total to 432,500, more than any other football club globally. This widespread fan ownership, coupled with financial prudence, further anchors Bayern’s identity.
Bayern CEO against taking the Bundesliga abroad
While Bayern embrace financial growth, Dreesen drew a firm line on one issue, taking Bundesliga matches abroad. He rejected the idea outright, arguing that domestic football’s soul lies in its local roots and loyal fans.
"I'm completely against regular Bundesliga matches abroad. But I'm a big believer in making the Bundesliga more global. My appeal to everyone remains: To paraphrase Franz – get out there, play football – anywhere in the world," said Dreesen.
While Bayern are committed to expanding their global footprint, they remain firmly rooted in respecting the local fan base and the cultural essence of German football. This balance between global reach and local loyalty is reflected in their international youth development efforts, like expanding their academy in Rwanda. It’s a reminder that Bayern’s growth isn’t just about profits or visibility, it’s also about nurturing football’s future and staying true to its community values. Bayern’s expanded focus on youth development through their Kigali academy partnership shows the club’s commitment to nurturing talent globally while supporting social impact.
