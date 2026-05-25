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Wayne Rooney picks Viktor Gyokeres as Premier League 'signing of the season' after Arsenal's title triumph
The impact of Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal ended over two decades of hurt on Sunday by finally hoisting the Premier League trophy, having finished seven points clear of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. While Arteta spent over £250 million on a host of talent including Martin Zubimendi and Eberechi Eze, Rooney insists that Gyokeres stood above the rest.
The 27-year-old forward, who arrived as part of a massive summer overhaul at the Emirates, overcame a difficult start to life in North London to become the spearhead of a championship-winning side. The striker netted 21 goals across all competitions, playing a pivotal role in the domestic title win and the club's journey to the Champions League final.
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Rooney justifies his selection
Speaking on his BBC podcast following the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign, Rooney was asked to identify the individual who made the biggest impact on the division. Despite competition from other high-performers, the United icon was firm in his assessment of the Swedish international's contribution to the Gunners.
Rooney stated: "I think Viktor Gyokeres. Granit Xhaka has been brilliant for Sunderland but look at what Gyokeres has brought to Arsenal, it’s exactly what they’ve needed. Finishing second over the last three years, I think he’s given Arsenal something a bit different and that’s been a big factor in them winning the Premier League."
A tactical shift for Arteta
Beyond individual performances, Rooney noted a significant change in how Arteta approached the season. After falling short against Man City in three consecutive runner-up finishes, the Arsenal boss moved away from seemingly trying to mirror the tactical blueprint of his mentor, Guardiola, in favour of a more robust profile.
"Champions are champions," Rooney added when discussing the North London side's evolution. "I have actually really liked how they’ve played this season. Everyone now wants to play like how Pep Guardiola’s teams play but Mikel Arteta has tried that for the last three years and he hasn’t won the league. He’s changed the recruitment. They’ve gone more to a bigger, more physical team, and they don’t concede goals."
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The hunt for the double
The praise for Arsenal’s squad depth and defensive discipline suggests a team built for sustained success. Rooney concluded his analysis by saying: "They’re solid, they have players scoring goals from all over the pitch, and they fully deserve to win the Premier League."
The Gunners now have very little time to dwell on their domestic celebrations as they prepare for a historic evening in Europe. Arteta's men are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final on May 30, with the chance to secure a sensational double.