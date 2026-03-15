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Who would play Wayne Rooney in MOTD movie? Man Utd legend picks Hollywood icon before getting savage Prison Break-themed response from Micah Richards
Hilarious casting choices
Rooney and Richards recently engaged in a fun conversation on BBC Sport about casting a fictional Match of the Day movie. The banter kicked off when Richards was asked who should portray him. While the former Manchester City defender confidently claimed Denzel Washington would be the perfect fit, Rooney quickly brought him back down to earth, bluntly suggesting the towering Bob Sapp from the comedy film The Longest Yard. This hilarious opening set the perfect tone for a highly entertaining exchange between the two popular football pundits as they brainstormed their cinematic counterparts.
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The Prison Break comparison
The comedic conversation quickly turned to who could step into the shoes of the former Manchester United forward. Rooney ambitiously nominated Hollywood heavyweight Tom Hardy. However, Richards found the suggestion hilarious, immediately bursting into uncontrollable laughter. Realizing it might be an unrealistic stretch, the legendary striker pivoted to a self-deprecating option, brutally comparing himself to Captain Brad Bellick, the notoriously strict prison guard from the hit television series Prison Break, played by Wade Williams. Richards was left in stitches by the accurate but savage self-takedown, before laughingly throwing out former footballer Dion Dublin and Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker.
Casting the rest of the crew
The conversation then switched to Danny Murphy. Recognizing the obvious need for a bald actor to portray their fellow pundit, Richards initially floated the idea of Fast & Furious action star Vin Diesel. When Rooney swiftly rejected that choice, Richards argued they needed someone who was both small and intelligent. This prompted Rooney to hilariously suggest actor Ross Kemp, specifically referencing his iconic tough-guy role as Grant Mitchell from the classic British soap opera EastEnders, wrapping up a truly memorable comedic moment between the dynamic studio duo.
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Fan reactions to the casting
The hilarious clip quickly went viral, prompting a wave of amusing responses from fan to the post on social media. One user agreed with the self-deprecating humour, noting that the Bellick comparison was "perfect." Fans also offered their own hilarious alternatives, with some demanding Stephen Graham or Russell Crowe for Rooney, while others brutally suggested the animated character Shrek. As for Murphy, one viewer stated that putting Everton manager Sean Dyche in the role would be iconic, while another playfully demanded Hollywood veteran Danny DeVito.
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