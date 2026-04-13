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Wayne Rooney predicts scoreline for HUGE Man City vs Arsenal Premier League title showdown
Title race momentum shifts
Arsenal’s quest for a first league title since 2004 suffered a major blow following a 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, marking their third loss in four outings. This stumble allowed City to close the gap to six points after a clinical 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday. With a game in hand and a home fixture against the leaders next Sunday, City now appear to have the title race firmly in their hands as they look to leapfrog the North London side.
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Rooney calls a winner
United legend Rooney views the upcoming clash as the definitive moment of the campaign, backing City to edge out their rivals in a tight encounter. The 40-year-old suggested that the mounting pressure of the run-in is beginning to take its toll on Mikel Arteta’s inexperienced squad.
Rooney stated on his BBC podcast: "It’s an important game and if City win if I make them favourites to win the league and if Arsenal win it it’s there’s for the taking. It probably is a title decider. I think Man City will win, 1-0. It still won’t be done if that happens but it slightly gives City the advantage."
He added: "I think it’s just the pressure of trying to win the Premier League. We know how important experience is at this stage of the season and they’ve got quite a few players who haven’t won titles so that pressure does build up. You have a couple of bad results and you start searching for answers and now they’re struggling to get out of it. I still think Arsenal have a great chance to win the league but they’re starting to show signs that they’re cracking a little bit and Man City know how to win league titles."
Doubts over Arsenal
Gary Lineker has also made a significant change in his title pick, citing City's superior momentum and Arsenal's sudden lack of defensive solidity. The legendary striker expressed deep concerns over the Gunners' recent loss of form during a period where City have looked "absolutely brilliant" on the pitch.
Reflecting on the shift in momentum on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said: "They had nothing against Bournemouth, no creativity whatsoever. They didn’t seem to have any belief at all. They weren’t even very good defensively and they’ve pretty much been able to guarantee that this season. It was the first time I thought they might not win the title, particularly following Man City’s performance against Chelsea in the second half when I thought they were absolutely brilliant.
"I just thought to myself, for the first time I’m actually not sure Arsenal are going to do it. I’ve been convinced for months but I’m not sure now. Next week’s game is a monster, isn’t it? I’ve been telling everyone I know that Arsenal will be fine and that they’re not going to choke. But they’re stuttering, they’ve lost their form at the moment and we know how important momentum is. And all the momentum now is with Man City.
"It’s so tough to call now but if you said you need to put your life on the line, which I’d hate to have to do under these circumstances, I’d probably now go City because I think they will win next week."
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Defining Etihad showdown
Next Sunday, the Etihad Stadium will host a clash that could potentially determine the Premier League champions. Arsenal must rediscover their creativity after a toothless display against Bournemouth to keep their fading title dreams alive, but history suggests a daunting task awaits them. When playing within their final 10 games of Premier League seasons, City have lost just one of their last 43 matches, winning 32 times, to maintain a relentless record during the run-in.