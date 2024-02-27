Wayne Rooney Birmingham 2023-24Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Wayne Rooney joins BBC Sport punditry team for Man Utd's FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest as ex-Birmingham boss makes surprising career move two months after being dismissed by Tom Brady & Co

Manchester UnitedWayne RooneyFA CupBirmingham CityNottingham Forest vs Manchester UnitedNottingham Forest

Wayne Rooney will be a part of the BBC's matchday coverage as a pundit for the FA Cup clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

  • Rooney joins BBC as pundit
  • Covering FA Cup match between Man Utd and Forest
  • Was sacked as Birmingham City manager two months ago

