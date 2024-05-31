‘I hammered him’ - Wayne Rooney explains why David Moyes sued him after joining Manchester United

Getty ImagesSoham Mukherjee‘I hammered him’ - Wayne Rooney explains why David Moyes sued him after joining Manchester UnitedWayne RooneyManchester UnitedPremier LeagueEvertonDavid MoyesMan United legend Wayne Rooney explained why David Moyes had sued him in 2008, years after he joined the Red Devils from Everton.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRooney was given legal notice in 2008 by MoyesAccused the striker of libelLater mended his relationship with the managerArticle continues below