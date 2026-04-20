Wayne Rooney criticises Man City's 'over the top' celebrations after Arsenal win & thinks it could 'bite them'

The atmosphere in Manchester reached a fever pitch as the final whistle blew, with City players and fans alike revelling in what could be a pivotal victory. In one of the most animated moments of the afternoon, Gianluigi Donnarumma jumped into the crowd to celebrate with the home supporters after a redemption-filled performance.

City fans also unveiled a provocative banner reading 'Panic on the streets of London,' while another supporter was spotted mocking Arsenal's perceived collapse by pretending to drink from a 'bottled' water container. The players even performed a full lap of honour, a move Rooney feels could provide Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side with the perfect motivation for the final stretch.